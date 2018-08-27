Billiat is the best player in the PSL – Solinas

This comes after the Zimbabwean international helped Chiefs play to a 2-2 draw against SuperSport United in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium this past weekend.

Billiat scored the opening goal for Amakhosi and provided the assist to strike partner Leonardo Castro a minute after the break for the Chiefs equaliser.

“Khama is the best player in the PSL in my opinion, and (Leonardo) Castro as well. I like both of them,” Solinas told SuperSport TV after the game.

The Italian mentor was happy with the result, but added that Chiefs could have done better in the first half.

“I am very happy about the score. In my opinion we played very well but maybe not the first half. In the first half the players were a bit afraid but in the second we became braver and we scored, so in my opinion we played a brilliant game,” added Solinas.

“In the second half SuperSport changed their formation. They changed their shape, they played a 4-4-2. They put the second striker in the centre, so in this situation we need more cover in the central area.

“I spoke with my midfielders that we need to protect our central defenders. They did a very good job.

“In the first half we lost our shape and space and SuperSport stole this space and we were too soft but in the second half they changed their mentality,” said Solinas.

Solinas is optimistic that Chiefs will go through to the final of the MTN8, but has warned his players not to be complacent in the second leg on Saturday.

“For the second leg, I am optimistic, but the road is still long and the challenge is not finished. SuperSport is a very strong team, so it’s not over,” concluded the Italian coach.

