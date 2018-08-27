Sikhosana slams Pirates’ finishing coach

Adam was appointed by Pirates at the beginning of the season to strengthen the club’s firepower. However, Adam’s credibility has come under scrutiny considering that Pirates have only scored three goals in five matches.

“We expected a lot from the team, especially after how they finished last season and also if you look at their signings. Unfortunately it has been disappointing start to be honest,’’ Sikhosana told the media during Flava Yase Kasi tournament in Soweto on Saturday.

“I think we need to get somebody more professional in terms of strikers’ coaching because I’ve seen more defenders going into striking positions. While the likes of (Thamsanqa) Gabuza, (Justin) Shonga and (Augustine) Mulenga miss one-one-ones and penalties. For me, it’s still a big question, is he the right guy to coach the strikers?

“We’ve got quality strikers, but those strikers are firing blanks. It leaves question marks as to why the strikers are not converting when Pirates have brought in the first-ever finishing coach in the PSL. We’ve been crying about it for a while as former strikers, but now that we have one, it’s so disappointing.

“I don’t want to be the striking specialist per say, but given the opportunity to be part of the team, I’d relish that,” he said.

“I won’t say I’ll change things, but I think talking to the boys from someone who has done it would make a huge difference. The plus is that, I’d be someone who knows what it means to wear that black and white jersey. The club is an institution, so it needs someone with guts and courage to get the job done,” concluded Sikhosana.

ALSO READ: Stars midfielder linked with Gauteng move

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.