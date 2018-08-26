Tshabalala edges closer to Chiefs exit door

News of Tshabalala’s shock Naturena exit took a dramatic turn when Turkish side Erzurumspor confirmed a deal for the services of the 33-year-old after days of speculation.

“Principle agreement reached the official signature of the experienced footballer will take place two days after he travels to Erzurum,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“Siphiwe Tshabalala is a position number 10 midfielder, will sign a 2-year deal.”

The move will end an 11-year association between Chiefs and two-time PSL winner ‘Shabba’, who rose to fame for his stunning World Cup 2010 opening goal against Mexico.

The experienced midfielder has seen his stock at Chiefs decline in the off-season after a number of new recruits including former PSL Footballer of the Year Lebogang Manyama, himself returning from a failed stint in Turkey, joining the beleaguered club as they look to wrestle back the league title from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Tshabalala’s new club have made a struggling start to the new season, losing both their opening league encounters.

