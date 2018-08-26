 
MTN 8 News 26.8.2018 02:30 pm

Live report: SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Reneilwe Letsholonyane of Supersport United evades a tackle from Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs. (Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix)

SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs will renew their cup rivalry when they meet in the first leg of the 2018 MTN8 semifinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

SuperSport earned their place in the final four by beating Orlando Pirates on penalties in the quarterfinals.

The Tshwane side played out a 2-2 draw with the Buccaneers at Orlando Stadium on August 11 – with goals from Dean Furman and Evans Rusike – before winning the post-match shootout 4-3.

Matsatsantsa claimed the MTN8 trophy last season thanks to a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Cape Town City in the final.

Chiefs claimed the most emphatic win over any team in the quarters, thrashing Free State Stars 3-0 at FNB Stadium on August 11.

Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat all scored to see the Soweto side move into the final four (for the first time since 2015) and claim revenge over Ea Lla Koto for a defeat in the Nedbank Cup at the back end of last season.

The Amakhosi have an unrivalled pedigree in the MTN8, having won it a record 15 times (most recently in 2014).

