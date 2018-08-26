Respect all and fear none – Katsande

“We have been playing good football,” said Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande. “We have been playing attacking football and created numerous chances to score, which is very positive. We have been working hard this week on that final touch to put the ball into the back of the net.”

“My motto this year is to respect all and fear none!”

Chiefs dispatched Free State Stars 3-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinal, thanks to goals from Dumsani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat.

Amakhosi have been struggling in the Premiership as they languish in 13th position without a win in their opening four matches.

Chiefs played to a goalless draw away against Maritzburg United in their last league match played on August 17.

“That was obviously not the result we were looking for,” admits Katsande, “because we are a big team that always wants to win. We just have to be a little patient. The results will come.”

The hard-tackling midfielder said new coach Giovanni Solinas must be given time to implement his soccer philosophy. The Italian wants Chiefs to play attacking football with a high pressing game.

“We are adapting well to what the coach wants,” Katsande says. “We have had little time in between the games early this season, but we now have a full week to train before the game against SuperSport United. We are working hard on pressing moments and to know where and how the coach wants us to press.”

SuperSport’s coach is Kaitano Tembo, a former captain of the Zimbabwean national team, like Katsande in more recent times.

“I grew up following guys like Kaitano playing,” said Katsande. “Just by watching them, I learnt how important it is to be fully professional to reach the top. They were role models and impacted my career.

“I know what kind of game plan Kaitano will come up with for us. We are usually good visitors to Pretoria. We have the utmost respect for SuperSport, but I feel confident that we will be able to grind out a result.”

