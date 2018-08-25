 
MTN 8 News 25.8.2018 02:50 pm

Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City at Loftus Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City will look to take down Mamelodi Sundowns when the teams meet in the first leg of the 2018 MTN8 semifinals today.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

City earned their place in the final four by edging hosts Maritzburg United in the last quarterfinal. Keanu Cupido netted the only goal of the game at Harry Gwala Stadium on August 12, putting the Cape side into the semis for the third successive year.

Their MTN8 debut in 2016 saw the Citizens eliminated in the semifinals by Bidvest Wits (3-0 on aggregate), while last year they reached the final and held SuperSport United 1-1, only to be beaten on post-match penalties (4-2).

Sundowns eased into the semifinals with a 2-0 home win over Golden Arrows on August 11. Sibusiso Vilakazi and Wayne Arendse scored the goals for Pitso Mosimane’s team at the Lucas Moripe Stadium to move into the final four for the first time since 2016.

The Brazilians have won the Top Eight Cup three times, though not since the competition was renamed the MTN8.

The Tshwane’s side last triumph in the competition was back in 2007 when it was still known as the SAA Supa8.

