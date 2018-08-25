Ajax sign former Stars defender

The former AmaZulu, SuperSport United, Maritzburg United and Free State Stars centre back has joined the club on a permanent deal.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club, I am looking forward to the season ahead and to help this team back into the Absa Premiership,” said the 32-year-old Teyise. “That is what I want to do with all my heart.

“Playing under head coach Muhsin Ertugral will be a great experience for me and I’ve already learnt a lot in the short time since I arrived at the club. We have to work harder than ever to make sure that we bounce back into the Premiership at the first attempt.

“The club comes first. All I can do now is to go out there and deliver for the club.”

Meanwhile, Ajax have parted ways with Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Shane Saralina and Muzi Thabotha.

“The Urban Warriors would like to wish Ndiviwe Mdabuka, Shane Saralina and Muzi Thabotha all the best in their future endeavours.

“The trio officially parted company with the club this month,” wrote Ajax on their Twitter account.

