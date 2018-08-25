Tau’s void is hard to fill – Mosimane

Tau left Masandawana for English side Brighton & Hove Albion, who has since sent him out on loan to Belgium outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

“We are happy that at Sundowns we achieved our purpose by making sure that Percy goes to one of the top five leagues in Europe. He is where he wanted to be and we are happy for him,” said Mosimane.

“He is a good boy and he is one boy who I am really proud of and we can see the void and the space and the role that he played is not easy for anybody to fill but we have to move on and we had to give him what he wanted,” he added.

Mosimane continued: “Emotionally, he is our boy, he is from our academy and we are proud of that. Beyond that he belongs to another club. He had to support the family and we had to support football and we did the right thing.”

