Nkosi expected to make Cosmos debut on Sunday

Ayanda Nkosi could be just be the man Jomo Cosmos need to spearhead their attacking line and the former Orlando Pirates striker is likely to make his debut tomorrow afternoon when Ezenkosi play TS Galaxy in a National First Division (NFD) at Kameelrivier Stadium.

Nkosi joined Ezenkosi this week on loan from the Buccaneers where he could not break into Micho Sredojevic’s starting team and is said to be doing well at training and raring to go.

Jomo Sono’s side didn’t have a good start last weekend going down 2-1 to Ajax Cape Town and will be looking to get a better result at the division’s new side who bought Cape Town All Stars’ status.

But they could find the going tough at the Rockets who managed a draw against Ubuntu Cape Town in their opening game. The Rockets are coached by the experienced Vusi Mkhatshwa who was previously with Mbombela United and Witbank Spurs.

Nkosi brings to Ezenkosi some much needed experience and assistant coach Bryce Aka said he was doing well and looking confident.

“He is doing well at training and he should be able to make his debut this weekend. He will be with us for a season and we hope he can help us upfront,” said Aka.

The division’s new boys Maccabi FC have also bolstered their attack by adding former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lebogang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena to their ranks this week. Mokoena had been training with Maccabi for the past two weeks and was with the team when they played their first match against TS Sporting. Mokete Tsotetsi’s side have also roped in former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Edmore Chirambandare.

Maccabi are in action today against Spurs at Puma Rugby Stadium in Witbank and will hope to build on their good start where they collected three points.

Fixtures

Saturday: Witbank Spurs v Maccabi FC; University of Pretoria v Uthongathi FC; TS Sporting v Royal Eagles

Sunday: Mbombela United v Ubuntu Cape Town; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v Real Kings; TS Galaxy v Jomo Cosmos; Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC.

Tuesday: Cape Umoya United v Ajax Cape Town

