Hunt targets free agents

Wits signed 11 players in the current transfer window, before the start of the new season.

The Clever Boys have been hit with injuries as from their last four games.

“We don’t have money to bring in new players. I’m told we don’t have enough left in the budget to splash on new players.

“We will promote two or three players from our reserve league team or try to look for a few free agents. But they are usually not good enough, are they?

“I don’t think I will find a quality player for free out there. The bottom line is that we can’t buy anyone and the frustrating thing is that the injured players will be out for a long time.”

“What can I do? Do you have a solution for me that I can perhaps use? I don’t think so.

“We will change some of the players’ positions.

“Midfielders and defenders will have to adjust to new positions – that is the only thing we can do at the moment. We have to use what’s available – there is no money to spend on players.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.