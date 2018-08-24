MTN8 semifinal a thorn in the flesh, says Mosimane

“This game is a thorn in a flash because it falls between the league and Champions League. There are things that people don’t understand, they are just looking at the game. There are things like the mood, the temperament and the emotions of the players,” said Mosimane.

“It is difficult to play the league game where a draw is still okay because we still have 27 games to catch up and it is a different mood and emotion when you are playing a semifinal in the cup, because you know that you want to be in the final and it is also a different mood when you know that the Horoya game is a win at all costs,” he added.

Mosimane may not have the MTN8 high on his list of priorities, but he would welcome the R8-million prize money should he guide his team all the way to glory.

“If we talk about the top eight, financially it is a good tournament because we don’t have to play 30 games to win R10-million and play four games to win R8-million. Who am I to tell the players what is right for them and what is not right for them,” said Mosimane, before adding that he may be forced to field a less familiar looking Sundowns side.

