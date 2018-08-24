SuperSport battling with injuries before big clash with Chiefs

Kaitano Tembo is racing against the clock to get Fagrie Lakay fit for tomorrow’s MTN8 semifinal first leg against Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The SuperSport United midfielder will undergo a late fitness test to see whether he can make the team to take on Amakhosi in the Wafa Wafa battle.

“We have been unlucky in certain positions. Fagrie Lakay missed the league game against Bidvest Wits, he will have a late fitness test today to see if he can make it,” said Tembo.

“Grant Kekana is out. He will be unavailable because he has a recurring hamstring injury which made him miss the game against Orlando Pirates but we had him in the game against Wits. Siyabonga Nhlapho started training now and we also have to assess him as well and we have a few minor injuries,” Tembo added.

Going into the match as defending champions and coming at the back of below standard Absa Premiership campaign last season, Matsatsantsa A Pitori are hoping for a second successive final, as that would, according to Tembo, lay a solid foundation for the rest of the season.

“If we go all the way in the MTN8 it gives us confidence and that is why our attitude this time around is game-by-game. We have put in a lot of work during pre-season and it is for us to try and maintain that.

“The key thing is player management because sometimes you will find that you have done all your work and the most challenging thing is to manage the players,” said United mentor, who adds that he has been paying special attention to SuperSport’s misfiring front-line who so far this season seem to be carrying on from last season’s goal-scoring struggle.

Zimbabwean striker Evans Rusike is the obvious exception to that, with three goals in all competitions thus far.

“We have really been working on that, it is a huge concern but what gives us motivation is that we are creating opportunities and we are playing in effective areas, which is positive. Sometimes the lack of composure and calmness inside the box costs us. I think it comes with the different pressures of the game but we are trying to work on that, mentally as well, but we are happy that we are getting into scoring opportunities and getting into good areas.”

