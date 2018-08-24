Chippa United snare former Cape Town City man

Former Cape Town City man Vincent Kobola has accepted a new challenge at Chippa United as the assistant coach to Eric Tinkler.

Kobola hung up his boots last season while playing with the Citizens.

The 33-year-old’s business manager, Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that Kobola is moving into coaching.

“I will no longer participate in his business matters, as I don’t represent coaches,” Mahlakgane was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“I have been with him for eight years and it is a matter of principle that I allow him to move on. But I will continue being his mentor and advisor, just not on business matters.”

“I agree that his man management is excellent. Chippa has landed a guy who will manage their players to perfection.”

“This will allow Tinkler to focus on coaching while he handles the players. He actually made Cape Town City a success from its launch. He’s an absolute contributor when you want to get your ducks in a row.”

