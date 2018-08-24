 
PSL News 24.8.2018 12:48 pm

Chippa United snare former Cape Town City man

Phakaaathi Reporter
Vincent Kobola of Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on December 19, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Cape Town City man Vincent Kobola has accepted a new challenge at Chippa United as the assistant coach to Eric Tinkler.

Kobola hung up his boots last season while playing with the Citizens.

The 33-year-old’s business manager, Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed that Kobola is moving into coaching.

“I will no longer participate in his business matters, as I don’t represent coaches,” Mahlakgane was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“I have been with him for eight years and it is a matter of principle that I allow him to move on. But I will continue being his mentor and advisor, just not on business matters.”

“I agree that his man management is excellent. Chippa has landed a guy who will manage their players to perfection.”

“This will allow Tinkler to focus on coaching while he handles the players. He actually made Cape Town City a success from its launch. He’s an absolute contributor when you want to get your ducks in a row.”

