PSL News 24.8.2018 10:02 am

Former Pirates star joins first division side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebohang Mokoena (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

National First Division (NFD) outfit Maccabi FC have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town midfielder Lebohang ‘Cheeseboyboy’ Mokoena.

Maccabi confirmed Mokoena’s signing on their official Twitter account.

“Maccabi is pleased to announce the signing of Lebohang Mokoena. Welcome to the family‚” read the club tweet.

As reported earlier this month, Maccabi has also signed former Kaizer Chiefs winger Edmore Chirambadare.

The 28-year-old winger has signed a year contract with Maccabi FC.

“Maccabi is [also] pleased to announce the signing of Edmore Chirambadare. Welcome to the family!”

