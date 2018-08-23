 
PSL News 23.8.2018 04:43 pm

Solinas refuses to comment on Shabba’s reported move

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas during the Kaizer Chiefs Press Conference at PSL Offices on August 23, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has said he cannot comment on reports linking Siphiwe Tshabalala with a move to a Turkish club Erzurumspor.

Tshabalala and his Chiefs teammates Bernard Parker have been linked with moves away from Amakhosi, but Solinas says the duo are training with Chiefs.

“I don’t speak about the transfer of the players, I speak about the players I have in my squad,” said Solinas.

“If Tshabalala and Parker are in the squad, I train them without any problems. Tshabalala and Parker were at training, as usual.

“I can’t talk about the transfer of players.”

Solinas says Tshabalala is an important player for Amakhosi.

“For me Tshabalala is a very good player. He has made history with Kaizer Chiefs.”

