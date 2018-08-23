Chiefs’ new signings to miss SuperSport clash

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has revealed that both new signings Mario Booysen and Lebogang Manyama are not available for Sunday’s clash against SuperSport United.

Chiefs announced Booysen and Manyama signings on Wednesday.

“For the Saturday game against SuperSport, both Mario and Lebo are not available. They need fitness, so they won’t be in the squad for the next game,” Solinas told the media during a press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday.

Amakhosi are meet Matsatsantsa in the MTN8 semi-final first leg clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday at 3 pm.

