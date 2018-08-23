Mosimane reacts to Nascimento’s red card

Ndaba initially pulled out a yellow card from his pocket, but flashed the red after Nascimento uttered some words towards him.

However, the Brazilian speaks Portuguese, and his coach Pitso Mosimane “wonders” how Ndaba understood what the defender said to him.

“I wonder because Ricardo does not speak a word of English,” said Mosimane.

“I wonder what he said it is interesting but probably the guy (Ndaba) understands Portuguese, don’t undermine our referees.

“Ricardo probably did not say kind words but I don’t expect Ricardo to say kind words to him (Ndaba). It was a bit frustrating for players and I don’t like players to get red cards,” added Mosimane.

Ndaba dished out a total of nine cards in the heated affair, but Mosimane reckons most of Highlands Park’s bookings were an attempt to make up for the red card shown to Nascimento.

“Immediately after our red card, he was a little bit stronger on them with the yellow cards to it was emotional reaction because supporters were shouting,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

