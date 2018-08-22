 
menu
PSL News 22.8.2018 09:50 pm

Chiefs sign Mario Booysen

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday announced the signing of defender Mario Booysen from Ajax Cape Town on a two-year deal.

Booysen appeared last season in 27 league matches for Ajax Cape Town. He has in total participated in more than 180 Absa Premiership games and therefore arrives at Kaizer Chiefs with an abundance of experience.

“If you set yourself goals,” Booysen told the club’s website, “you aim for the best and Chiefs are just that. It’s been a lifelong aspiration to play for this club as I have always felt that Kaizer Chiefs are far ahead of all other South African clubs. They are true leaders, all others follow.”

ALSO READ: Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.