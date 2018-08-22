Chiefs sign Mario Booysen

Booysen appeared last season in 27 league matches for Ajax Cape Town. He has in total participated in more than 180 Absa Premiership games and therefore arrives at Kaizer Chiefs with an abundance of experience.

“If you set yourself goals,” Booysen told the club’s website, “you aim for the best and Chiefs are just that. It’s been a lifelong aspiration to play for this club as I have always felt that Kaizer Chiefs are far ahead of all other South African clubs. They are true leaders, all others follow.”

We would like to confirm the signing of Mario Booysen. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family #HeIsHere #HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/X8EQln7aTK — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 22 August 2018

