The striker’s agent Mandla Mthembu has confirmed Usuthu’s interest in the player.

“It’s true that we are in talks with AmaZulu about Ntuli. It’s just talks for now he hasn’t signed,” Mthembu told Isolezwe.

“Anytime from now will make an announcement about his new club.”

Ntuli played for AmaZulu before he moved up to Johannesburg in search of gold.

