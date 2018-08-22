Chippa appoint Tinkler as new coach

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, the former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach replaces Dan Malesela who was sacked by Chippa following the poor start to the season.

READ: Malesela out, Tinkler set to take over at Chippa

In a statement issued by the club, Chippa confirmed Malesela’s departure and Tinkler’s appointment as the Chilli Boys new head coach.

“Chippa United hereby confirm that it has parted ways with Head Coach Dan Malesela. The Club would like to thank Coach Dan for his contribution to the club over the past and current season and wish him the best with his future endeavours.

“The club furthermore wishes to confirm the appointment of Eric Tinkler,” read the club statement.

Ironically, Tinkler’s first game in charge will be against his former team SuperSport at Lucas Moripe Stadium next Wednesday.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.