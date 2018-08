“Yes we are taking him on loan for the season, and hopefully he’ll add value to our attack,” Ezenkosi assistant coach, Brice Aka confirmed.

Nkosi has struggled for game time since joining Pirates from Free State Stars two seasons ago.

The former Maritzburg United attacker will turn out in the colours of Ezenkosi in the National First Division for one season.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.