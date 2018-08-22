 
PSL News 22.8.2018 01:15 pm

Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kaizer Chiefs new signing Lebogang Manyama with Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Bafana Bafana international Lebogang Manyama.

Manyama joins Amakhosi as a free agent after his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor was terminated.

The Bafana Bafana forward was linked with a return to Cape Town City where he was once a captain, and Mamelodi Sundowns, but Amakhosi have won the race for his signature.

“We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family,” Chiefs confirmed Manyama’s signing on Twitter.

 

 

