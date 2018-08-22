Manyama joins Kaizer Chiefs

Manyama joins Amakhosi as a free agent after his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor was terminated.

The Bafana Bafana forward was linked with a return to Cape Town City where he was once a captain, and Mamelodi Sundowns, but Amakhosi have won the race for his signature.

“We would like to confirm the signing of Lebogang Manyama. Welcome to the Kaizer Chiefs Family,” Chiefs confirmed Manyama’s signing on Twitter.

