Bafana midfielder joins Bulgarian champions

Bucharest confirmed Mahlangu move’s to Ludogorets, a deal believed to be worth around R8.2 million.

“FC Dinamo Bucharest and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad have reached an agreement today for the definitive transfer of May Mahlangu (29-year-old) to the Bulgarian champion,” said Bucharest in a statement.

“Transferring to the club in Stefan cel Mare two years ago, May Mahlangu gathered 72 matches and scored three goals for Dinamo in all competitions.

“FC Dinamo Bucharest thanks May Mahlangu for the white-red jersey and wishes him a lot of success with his new team!” concluded the club statement.

Ludogorets, who have won the Bulgarian title in the last seven seasons, visit Georgia’s Torpedo Kutaisi in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Mahlangu will not be available for that match but will join his new team mates on Saturday.

