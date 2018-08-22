 
menu
PSL News 22.8.2018 12:33 pm

Bafana midfielder joins Bulgarian champions

Phakaaathi Reporter
May Mahlangu (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

May Mahlangu (Photo by Luke Walker/Gallo Images)

South African midfielder May Mahlangu has joined Bulgarian champions PFC Ludogorets Razgrad from Romanian side Dinamo Bucharest.

Bucharest confirmed Mahlangu move’s to Ludogorets, a deal believed to be worth around R8.2 million.

“FC Dinamo Bucharest and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad have reached an agreement today for the definitive transfer of May Mahlangu (29-year-old) to the Bulgarian champion,” said Bucharest in a statement.

“Transferring to the club in Stefan cel Mare two years ago, May Mahlangu gathered 72 matches and scored three goals for Dinamo in all competitions.

“FC Dinamo Bucharest thanks May Mahlangu for the white-red jersey and wishes him a lot of success with his new team!” concluded the club statement.

Ludogorets, who have won the Bulgarian title in the last seven seasons, visit Georgia’s Torpedo Kutaisi in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Mahlangu will not be available for that match but will join his new team mates on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Da Gama sad to lose Sam to Celtic

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Bafana midfielder faces lengthy spell on sidelines 27.12.2016
Mahlangu joins Romanian giants 8.9.2016
Mahlangu interesting Chiefs 18.8.2015

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.