Malesela out, Tinkler set to take over at Chippa

According to a source, Malesela is set to be replaced by former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler.

Speaking to Phakaaathi on Wednesday morning, Malesela described the axing as embarrassing.

“I got the termination letter last night after I had spoken to you and I was being honest when I said I was in the dark because I had trained the team earlier in the day and it was business as usual,” Malesela told Phakaaathi.

“The reason (for his sacking), it’s quite simple…it’s the poor start to the season. It was quite embarrassing to say the least, I mean the season has just started,” he added.

Malesela does not believe that he was given enough chance to prove his worth at Chippa.

“It was a new set up and new players and I needed time to make them gel as a team. The prospects were good, but it’s no use talking about it now,” continued Malesela.

Malesela added that he and his team were working to find another team for him.

“I’m hoping to join a team where my work would be more appreciated. I need time to show South Africa what my teams could do, unfortunately I’m not getting enough time to do that, which is sad,” concluded Malesela.

