Sundowns confident despite heavy schedule

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is confident his side can deal with a hectic fixture schedule as they take on Highlands Park in an Absa Premiership clash tomorrow at Loftus Versfeld, before facing Cape Town City away in the MTN8 semifinals on Saturday.

Mosimane’s side are currently the only top-flight South African club to be involved in three competitions, with the Caf Champions League also on their calendar.

Sundowns lost 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca on Friday night, but will still make it out of Group C and into the quarterfinals with a win at home to Horoya of Guinea in their final group match.

Mosimane is confident his physical trainer Kabelo Rangoaga is well-equipped to condition his players for their busy schedule.

“My fitness trainer is one of the best, he is the best in Africa and is very underrated,” said Mosimane.

Sundowns will also benefit from the size and depth in quality of their squad, and Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama is well aware of the task in front of his team tonight.

“It will be very tough, I mean, they can put out any of three teams … it is the kind of game that is very difficult, but our eight debutants (this season) in the PSL (Premiership) will learn more and just grow more … we will definitely give it our best shot,” said Da Gama, who also confirmed that Tendai Ndoro is training with the Lions of the North, though they have not made a decision yet on whether to sign the Zimbabwean marksman.

Back with Sundowns, Mosimane insists his side did not struggle against African champions Wydad Casablanca, even though they lost 1-0 in Morocco.

“Seriously, there was never a problem for us because we know how they play and they know how we play, it is two good teams and we will win against Horoya,” he said.

Mosimane promises all-out attack when the Guineans visit the capital city.

“We will have to sort it out with Horoya,” said Mosimane.

“We don’t know how to sit back … we don’t play football like that. We go forward all the time. We go to Zamalek and Esperance and we go forward.

“I know the mentality in Champions League that when you play away you need to sit back but we don’t sit back. If we lose, then we lose, but we have confidence,” Mosimane explained.

