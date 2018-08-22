Malesela in the dark about pending sacking

This comes after reports emerged that Malesela is set to be axed and replaced by former Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler.

“I hear people talking about it (his sacking), but I have not received any communication from the management, so as far I’m concerned I’m still the Chippa coach unless told otherwise,” Malesela told Phakaaathi.

Malesela still believes that he can change the club fortunes.

“It’s a process, I mean, it’s only three games into the season, so the players are still finding their feet. It’s not easy because we’ve also have a tough start,” he added.

“We must respect the other teams and not believe that winning it’s guaranteed when facing certain teams. We lost to Celtic and they have just beaten Orlando Pirates and that shows that they’re a good team.

In fact, it’s been a difficult start for all the teams…Chiefs and Pirates are also struggling. But I do believe that once we click, we will be difficult to beat, but we need time,” concluded Maselela.

Chippa will next face SuperSport United away at the Lucas Moripe Stadium next Wednesday.

