Former Chiefs striker set to join NFD side

Zulu was signed by Baroka FC in July, but was released before the start of the 20218/19 season.

If he signs, he will be the latest former Chiefs player to join Tshakhuma after Edward Manqele signed for the Limpopo-based outfit last week.

Speaking after joining the club, Manqele said he did not have a point to prove to anyone.

“For me I don’t have a point to prove to anyone, I know there will be talks here and there about me proving a point but that is not why I am here. For me it is about getting my groove back and scoring goals,” commented Manqele.

