PSL News 22.8.2018 10:41 am

Former Chiefs striker set to join NFD side

Phakaaathi Reporter
David Zulu (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs strikers David Zulu is said to be close to joining National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Zulu was signed by Baroka FC in July, but was released before the start of the 20218/19 season.

If he signs, he will be the latest former Chiefs player to join Tshakhuma after Edward Manqele signed for the Limpopo-based outfit last week.

Speaking after joining the club, Manqele said he did not have a point to prove to anyone.

“For me I don’t have a point to prove to anyone, I know there will be talks here and there about me proving a point but that is not why I am here. For me it is about getting my groove back and scoring goals,” commented Manqele.

