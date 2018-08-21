 
PSL News 21.8.2018 05:10 pm

Gor Mahia coach ‘disgusted’ by Chiefs and Walusimbi

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr (BackpagePix)

The war of words between Kaizer Chiefs and Kenyan club Gor Mahia’s coach Dylan Kerr over defender Godfrey Walusimbi’s possible move to Amakhosi continues unabated.

Kerr was left fuming after seeing Walusimbi on social media wearing a Chiefs kit at training.

“It is disgusting from the player and Chiefs for having no respect. Is my club going to let Walusimbi treat Gor Mahia in this way? No…respect from both Chiefs or himself, and why is he training with Chiefs in Chiefs kit and yet he is still a Gor Mahia player?,” Kerr told Goal.

“Walusimbi has breached his contract and breached football ethics. He is not entitled to this whatsoever because he signed a two-year contract and got Sh4million from Gor Mahia so he is our player.

“What gives him (Walusimbi) the right to act in this this manner and what gives Chiefs the right to illegally take him without proper compensation?”

