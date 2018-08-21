 
We are not weak without Billiat and Tau – Mosimane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat celebrates a goal with Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane doesn’t believe his side struggles this season are because of Percy Tau and Khama Billiat’s departures.

Sundowns lost the two key players during the current transfer window, with Tau joining English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion, while Billiat signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

“We lost two important players, Khama Billiat and Percy Tau to the English Premier League. So that creates a little bit of a difference,” Mosimane told the media.

“It’s football, it’s the power of the Euro, we have to sell the players. But I don’t think we are weak.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilians are facing the possibility of an early exit out of the Caf Champions League after losing 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca over the weekend.

