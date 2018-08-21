We are not weak without Billiat and Tau – Mosimane

Sundowns lost the two key players during the current transfer window, with Tau joining English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion, while Billiat signed for Kaizer Chiefs.

“We lost two important players, Khama Billiat and Percy Tau to the English Premier League. So that creates a little bit of a difference,” Mosimane told the media.

“It’s football, it’s the power of the Euro, we have to sell the players. But I don’t think we are weak.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilians are facing the possibility of an early exit out of the Caf Champions League after losing 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca over the weekend.

