Sundowns invite Tanzanian striker for trials

According to reports in Tanzania, Kiyombo has already flown to South Africa to attend the trial.

Singida have confirmed Kiyombo’s trial with Sundowns on their official Twitter account.

“Our player Habibu Kyombo has been called by the Mamelodi Sundowns team for a trial that will take about 10 days. Already Habibu has arrived in South Africa,” read the club tweet, translated from Swahili.

With Sundowns having exhausted their foreign spots, it’s not clear if Kiyombo will be signed now and loaned out or if the Brazilians will open space for him.

Sundowns currently have Ricardo Nascimento, Jose Ali Meza, Jeremy Brockie, Gaston Sirino and Toni Silva filling up their foreign space.

Bangaly Soumahoro is currently not registered for the 2018/19 season.

