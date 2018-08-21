Boardroom drama fuels Celtic’s fairy tale start

In July the players boycotted the pre-season training because some had not received their salaries.

Reports still suggest that some players don’t receive their wages on time. However, the team has done well in the league so far, registering three wins in three matches.

“In everything that is currently happening at the club our focus has been positive. Indirectly what is currently happening in our boardroom has a good impact on the pitch. If what you hear or seen register in your mind in a negative way then your attitude will change to be negative,” Komphela was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“We have accepted it and put it aside to focus on the job at hand. We had to look at the positives and that has brought us together.”

Komphela warned his players not to get carried away by the club’s good start to the season.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves. The only thing we need to do is to accept what we have accomplished at moment and look forward. The break will help the boys to get a little bit of rest. We will also get an opportunity to have a look at other players that we haven’t used in this two matches,” commented Komphela.

