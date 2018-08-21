Ndoro surfaces at Highlands Park

Ndoro, who is currently a free agent after he was released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 season, is trying to find a new club.

Lions of the North coach Owen Da Gama confirmed Ndoro’s presence at training.

“Yes he is training with us, I can’t lie to you now,” Da Gama told Phakaaathi.

“We are still talking to management and his agent and will see what happens as time goes on.”

Da Gama is happy with his squad but is looking to strengthen the team.

“You know in the last week of the transfer window a lot happens. We were not in a hurry to sign players. You want to strengthen your team consistently while working with the squad that you have.”

