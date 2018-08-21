 
PSL News 21.8.2018 12:04 pm

Zakri thanks Sundowns and Ajax supporters

Phakaaathi Reporter
Yannick Zakri with Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids (Pic Maritzburg United)

Yannick Zakri with Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids (Pic Maritzburg United)

Newly signed Maritzburg United striker Yannick Zakri has thanked the support given to him by his former club Mamelodi Sundowns supporters during his stint with the club.

Ivorian striker Yannick Zakri joined Masandawana in 2016, but spent last season on loan at Ajax Cape Town, who were later relegated to the National First Division (NFD). The striker took to social media Twitter express his feelings on the move.

“No thanks will match your support! Thanks to all the fans and players of my 2 families for the unforgettable adventure they made me live. I always have a yellow heart, red eyes and now I have blue blood,” Zakri tweeted.

Zakri penned a two-year deal with the Team of Choice, which was announced by the club on Monday.

