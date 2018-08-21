Zakri thanks Sundowns and Ajax supporters

Ivorian striker Yannick Zakri joined Masandawana in 2016, but spent last season on loan at Ajax Cape Town, who were later relegated to the National First Division (NFD). The striker took to social media Twitter express his feelings on the move.

“No thanks will match your support! Thanks to all the fans and players of my 2 families for the unforgettable adventure they made me live. I always have a yellow heart, red eyes and now I have blue blood,” Zakri tweeted.

Zakri penned a two-year deal with the Team of Choice, which was announced by the club on Monday.

