Baroka to punish goalkeeper for trying to assault ball boy

The club’s goalkeeper, Ayanda Dlamini, was irritated by the young man who couldn’t get the ball to him on time to restart the game. Reacting impulsively to this, the goal minder smashed a soccer ball at a ball boy and got a yellow card for it.

Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila says the club plans on taking action against Dlamini for what he did. His side lost 2-0 to their crosstown rivals.

“What he did was definitely not what we expect from a Baroka FC player and we are definitely going to fine him‚” Mammila was quoted by TimesLive.

“His behaviour was unsporting but we will deal with him internally because we expect exemplary conduct from anyone associated with the club.”

Dlamini has apologised for the incident.

“I want to apologise for what happened in our match against Polokwane City last weekend where I hit the ball boy with the ball‚” he said.

“I profusely apologise to the boy‚ my team-mates and all the people who have seen the incident and I promise that it will never happen again.

“Tempers were high at that point in time and emotions got the better of me and once again I want to apologise.”

