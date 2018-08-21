 
menu
PSL News 21.8.2018 12:01 pm

Baroka to punish goalkeeper for trying to assault ball boy

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ayanda Dlamini of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 08, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Ayanda Dlamini of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 08, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini will be fined by the club for trying to hit a ball boy during a game against Polokwane City.

The club’s goalkeeper, Ayanda Dlamini, was irritated by the young man who couldn’t get the ball to him on time to restart the game. Reacting impulsively to this, the goal minder smashed a soccer ball at a ball boy and got a yellow card for it.

Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila says the club plans on taking action against Dlamini for what he did. His side lost 2-0 to their crosstown rivals.

“What he did was definitely not what we expect from a Baroka FC player and we are definitely going to fine him‚” Mammila was quoted by TimesLive.

“His behaviour was unsporting but we will deal with him internally because we expect exemplary conduct from anyone associated with the club.”

READ: Leopards close in on former Sundowns goalkeeper

Dlamini has apologised for the incident.

“I want to apologise for what happened in our match against Polokwane City last weekend where I hit the ball boy with the ball‚” he said.

“I profusely apologise to the boy‚ my team-mates and all the people who have seen the incident and I promise that it will never happen again.

“Tempers were high at that point in time and emotions got the better of me and once again I want to apologise.”

ALSO READ: Ndoro surfaces at Highlands Park

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Polokwane taste Limpopo derby victory for the first time 18.8.2018
Blow by blow: Polokwane City vs Baroka FC 18.8.2018
PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas 15.8.2018

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.