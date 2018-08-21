Leopards close in on former Sundowns goalkeeper

Lidoda Duvha are in talks with the player to agree personal terms to complete the transfer.

Ndlovu is a product of Mamelodi Sundowns’ development structures, and was in the NFD with Cosmos last season.

“With regards to King Ndlovu, we can confirm we have reached an agreement with Jomo Cosmos, however we are still in negotiations with the Player. So we can only confirm his signing once all is agreed and signed,” read a tweet from Leopards.

