PSL News 21.8.2018 10:36 am

Leopards close in on former Sundowns goalkeeper

Phakaaathi Reporter
King Ndlovu of Jomo Cosmos after the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards have reached an agreement with National First Division side Jomo Cosmos over the transfer of goalkeeper King Ndlovu.

Lidoda Duvha are in talks with the player to agree personal terms to complete the transfer.

Ndlovu is a product of Mamelodi Sundowns’ development structures, and was in the NFD with Cosmos last season.

“With regards to King Ndlovu, we can confirm we have reached an agreement with Jomo Cosmos, however we are still in negotiations with the Player. So we can only confirm his signing once all is agreed and signed,” read a tweet from Leopards.

