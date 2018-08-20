Big team players don’t need motivation –  Chikoya

With Pirates having started the season on a poor not, coach Micho Sredojevic is already under pressure to change the club’s fortunes.

Chikoya, however, believes players need to step up and produce results.

“When you are playing at Pirates you understand that it is a big team, you know what comes with putting on that jersey and what is expected from you,” Chikoya told Phakaaathi.

“Right now I think Pirates has the best coaches in Micho (Sredojevic) and Rhulani (Mokwena), so the players need to man up.

“When you are at a team like Pirates, the coach works with you here and there but you need to do most of the work. You play for the pride of the team and the jersey,” he added.

“Coaches are there to train and guide you at a big team, when you enter the field it is up to you to see what happens and excute. You play for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns that is all the motivation you need,” concluded Chikoya.

