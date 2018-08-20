Zakri completes Maritzburg switch

The Team of Choice announced Zakri’s signing on their official Twitter account.

“The Team of Choice can confirm the signing of striker, Yannick Zakri. The Ivorian joins from @Masandawana on a permanent 2-year deal,” read the club tweet.

It is believed that Zakri’s move to Maritzburg is part of the deal that saw Lebohang Maboe joined Sundowns during the current transfer period.

#ZakAttack ✍️ ????????⚪️ The Team of Choice can confirm the signing of striker, Yannick Zakri. The Ivorian joins from @Masandawana on a permanent 2-year deal. pic.twitter.com/mtx43BfIXF — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 20 August 2018

