PSL News 20.8.2018 04:31 pm

Zakri completes Maritzburg switch

Phakaaathi Reporter
Yannick Zakri with Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids (Pic Maritzburg United)

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of Yannick Zakri from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year deal.

The Team of Choice announced Zakri’s signing on their official Twitter account.

“The Team of Choice can confirm the signing of striker, Yannick Zakri. The Ivorian joins from @Masandawana on a permanent 2-year deal,” read the club tweet.

It is believed that Zakri’s move to Maritzburg is part of the deal that saw Lebohang Maboe joined Sundowns during the current transfer period.

