Banyana duo join Australian club

The Banyana duo are set to become the first South Africans to play in the league since its inception if they run out for round one.

Jane and Mulaudzi have been involved with the Canberra United Winter Program as part of their trial process, and head coach Heather Garriock said they have impressed her in their short time in Canberra.

“In their short time here in Canberra, Fifi and Rhoda have been very impressive,” Garriock told the club’s website.

“It was hard for them to get here, and then to come into a different environment and play, but they have done very well to adapt and really stood out to me.

“Fifi’s technical ability in midfield is simply outstanding, and in Rhoda I can see the pace and aggression that I’m looking for up front.”

Jane and Mulaudzi are grateful for the opportunity.

“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity at Canberra United. I am looking forward to the season and making the most of this chance,” said Jane.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us,” Mulaudzi added.

“It all feels like a dream [getting a contract], but I can see it is reality.”

Garriock emphasised that the signings are not only important for United, but for the competition as a whole.

“You look at where the Westfield W-League has been, where it’s come from, and then see where it is now. Players are being recruited from everywhere, players are being given these opportunities in a strong league and it is a good sign of where the league is at.”

Jane is the current Banyana Banyana vice-captain and represented her the national team at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, while Mulaudzi, who was formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the Sasol Women’s league, has been around the national setup in recent times.

