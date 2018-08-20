 
Hunt hints at signing another player

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gavin Hunt, head coach of Bidvest Wits (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Bidvest Wits look set to sign another player before the transfer period ends on August 31.  

Reports suggest that former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Toriq Losper is training with the Clever Boys and could sign with the team.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes his side needs to reinforce their squad at they look to maintain their good start to the season.

“We need to sign a player maybe. We need to get one to help us somewhere, we are short,” Hunt said.

Wits suffered their first loss of the season when they went down 1-0 to SuperSport United on Saturday.

