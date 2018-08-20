Five talking points from the Absa Premiership

Phakaaathi looks at the five talking points from the Premiership this past weekend.

AmaZulu own goal

Another week another own goal in the Absa Premiership. Since the start of the season four own goals have been scored by defenders trying to play the ball back to their teammates between the sticks. This past weekend Mbongeni Gumede put the ball past Moeneeb Josephs to hand Free State Stars the lead, but Usuthu went on to win the match 2-1.

Ndlovu sent off after 15 minutes

Maritzburg United midfielder Siphelele Ndlovu was sent off leaving his teammates to holdout to a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs. Ndlovu’s rough tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana saw the Team of Choice reduced to 10 men in just after 15 minutes the match had started, but Maritzburg managed to hold Chiefs to a 0-0 draw.

Wits’ first defeat

Bidvest Wits were brought down to earth when they suffered their first loss in the 2018/19 season. The Students lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at home at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

Komphela’s fairy tale continues

Steve Komphela continues to prove his doubters wrong after beating Orlando Pirates at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. Bloemfontein Celtic have now won all their three games this season and are yet to concede a goal. They are currently joint top of the log with Bidvest Wits, but the Clever Boys have played more game than them.

Luc Eymael making headlines once again

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael was once against caught offside when he didn’t attend the post-match press conference after his side lost to AmaZulu. Eymael could find himself in hot water with PSL for disappearing after the game.

