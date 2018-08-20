 
menu
PSL News 20.8.2018 03:28 pm

Five talking points from the Absa Premiership

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Nyasha Munetsi of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Free State Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by CharlŽ Lombard/Gallo Images)

Nyasha Munetsi of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Free State Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by CharlŽ Lombard/Gallo Images)

A total of nine goals were scored from five games in the Absa Premiership this weekend.

Phakaaathi looks at the five talking points from the Premiership this past weekend.

  1. AmaZulu own goal

Another week another own goal in the Absa Premiership. Since the start of the season four own goals have been scored by defenders trying to play the ball back to their teammates between the sticks. This past weekend Mbongeni Gumede put the ball past Moeneeb Josephs to hand Free State Stars the lead, but Usuthu went on to win the match 2-1.

  1. Ndlovu sent off after 15 minutes

Maritzburg United midfielder Siphelele Ndlovu was sent off leaving his teammates to holdout to a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs. Ndlovu’s rough tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana saw the Team of Choice reduced to 10 men in just after 15 minutes the match had started, but Maritzburg managed to hold Chiefs to a 0-0 draw.

  1. Wits’ first defeat

Bidvest Wits were brought down to earth when they suffered their first loss in the 2018/19 season. The Students lost 1-0 to SuperSport United at home at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday.

  1. Komphela’s fairy tale continues

Steve Komphela continues to prove his doubters wrong after beating Orlando Pirates at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium. Bloemfontein Celtic have now won all their three games this season and are yet to concede a goal. They are currently joint top of the log with Bidvest Wits, but the Clever Boys have played more game than them.

  1. Luc Eymael making headlines once again

Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael was once against caught offside when he didn’t attend the post-match press conference after his side lost to AmaZulu. Eymael could find himself in hot water with PSL for disappearing after the game.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.