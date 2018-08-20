 
MTN 8 News 20.8.2018 02:08 pm

MTN8 semis dates and venues confirmed

Phakaaathi Reporter
The MTN8 trophy. Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League has announced the MTN8 semi-final first and second leg fixtures dates, venues, and kick-off times.

The first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals will be played on the weekend of August 25-26. The return legs will be contested on the weekend of September 1-2.

The first match of the semis first leg will take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 where last season’s finalists, Cape Town City, will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the Cape Town Stadium. Kick-off for this fixture is at 3pm.

The following day, SuperSport United will look to take a step closer to defending their crown when they host 2014 champions Kaizer Chiefs at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 3pm.

A week later, the four clubs will lock horns once more in the return leg.

On Saturday, September 1, 2018, Kaizer Chiefs will be at home against SuperSport United at 8.15pm (FNB Stadium).

Then on Sunday, September 2, Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will battle it out at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium (kick-off is at 3pm).

