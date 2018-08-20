Gabuza apologises to Pirates fans after Celtic loss

Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza received some backlash from Pirates supporters after he failed to convert his chances during the game.

“We try our best. We know what we came up against Celtic. We tried the half spaces and crosses but we didn’t score,” Gabuza told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The coach has been good to us. He is teaching us how to finish, but luck is not on our side.

“I know the fans are not happy, but we appreciate them for attending our games. That will make us score next time, I am sorry we lost today (Sunday). They should continue supporting us,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.