PSL News 20.8.2018 12:38 pm

Gabuza apologises to Pirates fans after Celtic loss

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of orlando Pirates celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates suffered a 1-0 loss to Bloemfontein Celtic at the Free State Stadium this past Sunday.

Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza received some backlash from Pirates supporters after he failed to convert his chances during the game.

“We try our best. We know what we came up against Celtic. We tried the half spaces and crosses but we didn’t score,” Gabuza told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The coach has been good to us. He is teaching us how to finish, but luck is not on our side.

“I know the fans are not happy, but we appreciate them for attending our games. That will make us score next time, I am sorry we lost today (Sunday). They should continue supporting us,” he added.

 

