We had to fight not to concede against Chiefs – Sanoka

Ndlovu was red carded after a reckless tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana forcing his team to a change of strategy.

“With one player down we kept a strong mind. We did everything we had to do. We didn’t want to concede,” said Sanoka after the match.

The draw was a good result for the Team of Choice who had lost their first three matches including the MTN8 quarter final.

“A point is okay for me. We planned for full points but we take the point. The season has not started for us. It is bad to have one point from three games. But this will spark us now,” said the 26-year-old.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ winless run continues as they draw with Maritzburg

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.