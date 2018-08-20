 
We had to fight not to concede against Chiefs – Sanoka

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Pogiso Sanoka of Maritzburg United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United defender Pogiso Sanoka has revealed that the team decided to abandon their style and fight not to lose after losing star Siphesihle Ndlovu within 15 minutes of their Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs last Friday.

Ndlovu was red carded after a reckless tackle on Siyabonga Ngezana forcing his team to a change of strategy.

“With one player down we kept a strong mind. We did everything we had to do. We didn’t want to concede,” said Sanoka after the match.

The draw was a good result for the Team of Choice who had lost their first three matches including the MTN8 quarter final.

“A point is okay for me. We planned for full points but we take the point. The season has not started for us. It is bad to have one point from three games. But this will spark us now,” said the 26-year-old.

