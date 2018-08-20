Josephs reveals what he said to Gumede after AmaZulu own goal

The Stars goal came courtesy of an own goal from Usuthu captain Mbongeni Gumede, whose back pass beat Moeneeb Josephs in goals and went into the back of the net.

Josephs was seen speaking to the distraught Gumede during the match and after collecting his Man of the Match award, Josephs reveals what he said to Gumede.

“The Man of the Match award belongs to the team. I put in extra effort to help my captain (Mbongeni Gumede). As soon as he made that mistake I told him, ‘Shoes, we are going to fight now for you’. He is the leader of this team,” said Josephs after the game.

