PSL News 20.8.2018 11:52 am

Josephs reveals what he said to Gumede after AmaZulu own goal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Moeneeb Josephs of Amazulu FC and Mbongeni Gumede during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu came back from a goal down to beat Free State Stars 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The Stars goal came courtesy of an own goal from Usuthu captain Mbongeni Gumede, whose back pass beat Moeneeb Josephs in goals and went into the back of the net.

Josephs was seen speaking to the distraught Gumede during the match and after collecting his Man of the Match award, Josephs reveals what he said to Gumede.

“The Man of the Match award belongs to the team. I put in extra effort to help my captain (Mbongeni Gumede). As soon as he made that mistake I told him, ‘Shoes, we are going to fight now for you’. He is the leader of this team,” said Josephs after the game.

