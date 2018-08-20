 
PSL News 20.8.2018 12:14 pm

No room for emotions against Chiefs – Komphela

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stephen Komphela, head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic during the Absa Premiership game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Free State Stadium (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela is looking forward to facing his old club Kaizer Chiefs in their next league match.

Bloemfontein Celtic outplayed Orlando Pirates with a 1-0 result this past weekend.  Siwelela face Chiefs next at the FNB Stadium next week Tuesday.

Speaking after the Pirates clash, Komphela said there was no room for sentiment when Celtic meet Chiefs.

“It’s only fair not to be emotional. This one is out of our way, take it one game at a time,” Komphela told SuperSport TV after the Pirates game.

“Then we’ll go into the next match, look at what their strengths are, weaknesses and where we can probably work better.”

Komphela stepped down from his role as Chiefs coach in April following fan violence at the Moses Mabhida Stadium after Amakhosi were beaten by Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

He failed to win a major trophy during his three-year stay at Naturena.

The former Bafana Bafana skipper started well at Celtic this season, guiding Siwelele to three wins from three games.

Celtic jointly sit joint top of the Premiership table on nine points with Bidvest Wits, but the students have a better goal difference.

