Premiership strikers are cowards – Mbesuma

Former Absa Premiership top goal scorer and current Maccabi FC striker Collins Mbesuma has decried the lack of goals in the top flight saying the players employed to put the ball in the back of the net are absconding their responsibilities.

Mbesuma is a respected scorer in the Premiership and has done the job with a few teams including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

According to transfermarkt.com, “Ntofontofo” scored 55 goals in his Premiership career. He was top scorer in 2004/05 and 2014/15.

“The strikers these days lack self-belief,” Mbesuma told Phakaaathi. “They don’t have hunger anymore. There is always pressure and you have to put it upon yourself by saying I am going to score. I am not a defender and I have to deliver.

“These days they hide and don’t stay in the box. You find them on the left or right wing delivering crosses… no you are a striker you should be in the box waiting for those crosses. You miss one or two but you keep at it until you score,” said the 34-year-old Zambian.

He said the only way to always be sharp for a striker is to practise every day from different angles and putting in extra hours – something he still does although he is a well-established converter.

“It’s all about training. There are no shortcuts or muti that can bring success in football. You have to practise finishing at all times. I am still working on it because I want to improve. That is why when I get a chance I punish. I practise it every day,” he added.

