And they are off… no big surprises as NFD starts

Only one match however ended without goals as all 16 teams vie for the coveted price which is promotion to the Absa Premiership at the end of the season.

Former Orlando Pirates player and assistant coach Benson Mhlongo had a bad start with his TS Sporting side losing 3-1 against former Kaizer Chiefs player Mokete Tsotetsi’s Maccabi FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Mhlongo was however not saddened by the result and said he took positives from the game and ow knows where they need to improve going forward.

“I was here to see where we are because we didn’t have any competitive games during preseason. Now I know where we are and going forward we will have to work very hard to improve from what I saw today. The result was not good because we don’t want to lose.

“Every player must improve. This is not about me. It is about these youngsters. I am happy with what I have. I want these boys to improve,” said Mhlongo.

Real Kings 0 Witbank Spurs 1 (K. Zwane)

The Magic Boys failed to use home ground advantage as Siyavutha proved to be a little overwhelming for them and went away with the full points. It was Khethukuthula Zwane who scored the winner for the Mpumalanga side.

Royal Eagles 0 Stellenbosch 1 (I. Reyners)

The bad start for KwaZulu-Natal teams continued as Iqraam Rayners gave the Stellies their first set of full points.

Uthongathi 0 Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhadila 0

There was not much to write home about as both sides huffed and puffed but none could make it count in the end and the spoils were shared.

Maccabi 3 (D. Springbok; M. Motha; E. Kapowezha TS Sporting 1 (T. Sikhakhane)

Maccabi proved to be too much for their fellow NFD rookies as Deveraux Springbok, Madoda Motha and Elasto Kapowezha scored while Thobela Sikhakhane found the consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot.

University of Pretoria 1 (Z. Mhlontlo) Mbombela United 1 (X. Nkala)

AmaTuks looked to be cruising to their first win of the season after Zithulele Mhlontlo had opened the scoring but it was not to be as Xolani Nkala pulled one back for Milton Dlamini’s Tingwenyama.

Jomo Cosmos 1 (I. Masuku) Ajax Cape Town 2 (S. Julies; P. Nxumalo)

Ezenkosi thought they could at least save a point when Inky Masuku scored from the penalty spot to equalise after Samuel Julies had put the Urban Warriors ahead in the first half. But Prince Nxumalo had other ideas as he handed Muhsin Ertugral his first win in the NFD.

TS Galaxy 1 (Z. Abrahams) Cape Umoya United (N. Paulse)

Roger De Sa’s move to bring Nathan Paulse back from retirement proved to be a master stroke as the veteran striker eked out a point for the Spirited Ones when he equalised to ensure the share of the spoils. Zairon Abrahams had put the Rockets ahead earlier on.

Richards Bay 1 (M. Gumede) Ubuntu Cape Town 0

The Natal Rich Boyz got off to a good start but were made to work really hard for the three points by a determined Ubuntu. It was long serving striker Michael Gumede who became the hero with his goal ensuring Brandon Truter’s side pocket the full points.

