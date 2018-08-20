Sundowns target win against Horoya

Mamelodi Sundowns may have lost 1-0 to Caf Champions League holders Wydad Casablanca on Friday night, but Pitso Mosimane is confident that he can still guide the Brazilians to the quarterfinals.

Sundowns have it all to do later this month when they host Guinea side Horoya AC in their final Group C fixture.

Nothing less than a victory will be enough to see Masandawana qualify for the quarterfinals.

“The chances are 50-50. We have to win. All we have to do is win our last match and we qualify. We are playing at home and when we play at home we are strong. We will win against Horoya and we will meet again with Wydad, hopefully in the semifinals,” said Mosimane.

“I don’t think we are weak and I think we played better than when we played Wydad in Morocco last season (Sundowns lost to Wydad in the 2017 Caf Champions League quarterfinals). We played better, it is just that in football it takes one chance and you score. My No 10 Ali Meza got a chance in front of the goalkeeper and he didn’t take it. It is a game of moments because – a game of two big teams with quality will always be like this.”

Mosimane believes Sundowns could have been in a much better position in the group if it weren’t for hiccups in matches against Horoya and AS Togo-Port which they drew 2-2 and lost 1-0 respectively.

“We know where we are now because we made two big mistakes. One mistake was the game in Guinea against Horoya. We conceded a goal in the last minutes. We were 2-1 up with four minutes to go.

“The game in Togo, I don’t want to talk about it. That game was sickening. If you saw the match, we should have scored five goals at least but we lost the match and when we played them at home we dominated and won the match,” said the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

The departures of Khama Billiat and Percy Tau to Kaizer Chiefs and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively have left his attack looking rather threadbare.

“We lost two important players in Khama and Percy and that creates a little bit of a difference,” added Mosimane.

