Fraudsters try to scam Chiefs manager

Earlier this month, there were reports that the Hawks were reviving cases of fraud against Motaung and his business associates, Herbert Theledi and Marius Grib, after they allegedly submitted fake documents in their company Lefika’s bid to design Mbombela Stadium.

The case was struck off the roll in 2016.

It is reported that the three men approached Motaung claiming to be members of the Hawks and offered to make the case go away if he paid them R600 000 .

“An investigation was launched into the allegations and it emerged immediately that there was no such a major general within the Hawks,” Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told the Sunday Sun.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the three suspects were lured into a police trap and were immediately arrested.

“Various items were seized pending further investigations,” added Mulaudzi.

