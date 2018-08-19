AmaZulu snatch win at the death against Stars

A goal in the 89th minute sealed the victory for AmaZulu, who had trailed for much of the encounter before scoring two goals in the second half to wrestle all three points.

A moment of embarrassment resulted in the opening goal of the game in the form of an own goal from AmaZulu captain Mbongeni Gumede in the fourth minute.

Without being under much pressure as AmaZulu were moving the ball away from their goal, Gumede decided to pass the ball back to keeper Moeneeb Josephs. The pass, however, was nowhere near Josephs in the middle of the box and the gloveman could only watch as the ball rolled into the bottom corner of the net.

Stars sought to double their lead just after the quarter-hour mark, the shot came in from Cesaire Gandze but Josephs in the AmaZulu goal tipped the ball away from danger.

It took until the 35th minute for AmaZulu to fashion a decent chance, but Tapelo Nyongo could not keep his shot down when in good position.

Stars should have doubled their lead just before the break, but Bengali Keita who had rounded Josephs smashed his shot into the post when scoring appeared easier than missing.

AmaZulu equalised in the 54th minute through a wonder strike from Emiliano Tade. From a flowing move upfield by the hosts, Tade danced away from two Stars defenders before reeling off an unstoppable shot into the top left corner of goal. Even a despairing dive from AmaZulu keeper Mabhuti Khenyeza did not come close to touching the ball and the sides were locked at 1-1 heading into the final half-hour of the contest.

With the sides seemingly headed for a stalemate, AmaZulu snatched a winner. Nyongo sent a probing ball into the Stars box, and Mhlengi Cele found the back of the net with his strike to effectively seal the contest.

